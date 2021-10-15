Algert Global LLC Cuts Stock Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,625 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PetMed Express by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,171,000 after purchasing an additional 85,724 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 133.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,636,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,133,000 after acquiring an additional 935,845 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 986,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,696,000 after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in PetMed Express by 2,711.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after acquiring an additional 346,235 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $556.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.54. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $79.31 million for the quarter. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

PETS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

