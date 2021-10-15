Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 2,616 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $394,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. raised their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

Shares of CB opened at $183.96 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $116.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.87. The company has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

