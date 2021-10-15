Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Announces Earnings Results

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share.

Shares of AA opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.52. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $52.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

