Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives $210.35 Average PT from Analysts

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.86.

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,487. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $7.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.33. 1,116,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,237. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $253.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.12.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

