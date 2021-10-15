Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has $220.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABNB. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.56.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $170.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.98.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total transaction of $21,109,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $17,123,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,477,941 shares of company stock worth $222,969,514 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

