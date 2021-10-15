Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at National Bankshares

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital set a C$25.45 price objective on Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cormark set a C$25.45 price target on Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.02.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of AC stock traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,719. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.72. Air Canada has a one year low of C$14.48 and a one year high of C$31.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The company had revenue of C$837.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$859.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total value of C$214,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$414,376.65. Also, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$165,110.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$215,469.15.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.