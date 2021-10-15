AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) Short Interest Up 291.8% in September

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a growth of 291.8% from the September 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:RERE opened at $9.07 on Friday. AiHuiShou International has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85.

Get AiHuiShou International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AiHuiShou International in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AiHuiShou International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.80 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth $313,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at $748,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at $1,048,000. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for AiHuiShou International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiHuiShou International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.