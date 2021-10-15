agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Down 2.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) dropped 2.6% on Wednesday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $35.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. agilon health traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 3,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 776,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

In other news, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $444,611.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at $1,156,000. Northwestern University purchased a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at $45,130,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at $2,284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at $2,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. On average, analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

