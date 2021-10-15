agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

AGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist cut their target price on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other agilon health news, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $518,865,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $5,923,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth about $2,113,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth about $16,579,000. Northwestern University acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth about $45,130,000. Finally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth about $9,116,816,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of agilon health stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $23.73. 3,448,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,179. agilon health has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that agilon health will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

