Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

