Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Cowen

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.71.

NYSE:A opened at $152.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.88 and its 200-day moving average is $148.90. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $100.65 and a 1-year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,756,000 after buying an additional 1,362,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 427.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,847,000 after purchasing an additional 887,356 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

