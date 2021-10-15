AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $155.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $151.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $127.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AGCO has a one year low of $74.76 and a one year high of $158.62. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,375,000 after acquiring an additional 389,929 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in AGCO by 273.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,993,000 after acquiring an additional 382,270 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in AGCO by 712.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 413,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after acquiring an additional 362,199 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 2,120.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in AGCO in the second quarter worth $37,378,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.