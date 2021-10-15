African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a growth of 100.8% from the September 15th total of 61,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,753,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,976,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,881,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,454. African Gold Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.68.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

