Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Major Shareholder Purchases $21,094.92 in Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $21,094.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kenneth R. Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 6,080 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $81,350.40.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Kenneth R. Lehman bought 332 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $4,329.28.

Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 21.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $126,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $140,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $430,000. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

