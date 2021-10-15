AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Shares Bought by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 975,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,633 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 5.95% of AFC Gamma worth $20,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFCG stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,558. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%.

AFCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFC Gamma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

