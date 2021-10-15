Aeternity Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Aeternity has a market cap of $36.46 million and $6.22 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00013622 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 390,830,233 coins and its circulating supply is 345,009,290 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

