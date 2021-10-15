Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) Shares Bought by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,150 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aequi Acquisition were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Aequi Acquisition by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 22.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

Shares of Aequi Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.98 on Friday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,495. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

