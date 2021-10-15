Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Sells $262,576.05 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 13,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $262,576.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of AEHR stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $506.55 million, a PE ratio of -229.89 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $21.36.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.
A number of brokerages have commented on AEHR. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.
About Aehr Test Systems
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
