Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Sells $262,576.05 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 13,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $262,576.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $506.55 million, a PE ratio of -229.89 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $21.36.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEHR. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.