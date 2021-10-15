Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $140,000 Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMHI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after acquiring an additional 127,835 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,825,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,590,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,732,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,621,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $55.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average of $56.00. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $57.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.