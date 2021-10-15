Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $28.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.046 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

