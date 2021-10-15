Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 761 Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 35.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,227 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $192.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.89 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.86. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $119.26 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74.
ALGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.45.
In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
