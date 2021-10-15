Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 761 Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 35.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,227 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $192.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.89 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.86. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $119.26 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

ALGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.45.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.