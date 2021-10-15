Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $146,000 in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 122,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 207.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PZA opened at $26.87 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $27.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16.

