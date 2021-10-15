Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $133,000 in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 22.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 49.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRG opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 136.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

