Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,322 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,859,000 after purchasing an additional 711,420 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $45,346,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $24,499,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 190.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 457,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,010,000 after purchasing an additional 299,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $67.37 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $70.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

