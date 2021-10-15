Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires Shares of 17,831 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, CLSA lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.