AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.230-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. AdvanSix has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $45.91.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. As a group, analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvanSix stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of AdvanSix worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

