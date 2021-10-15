ADT (NYSE:ADT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.42.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.20.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.