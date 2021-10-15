ADT (NYSE:ADT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ADT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

NYSE ADT opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.20. ADT has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ADT in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

