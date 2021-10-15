Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Update

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,232,200 shares, a growth of 114.6% from the September 15th total of 574,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,322.0 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Adler Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

ADPPF stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. Adler Group has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

