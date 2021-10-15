Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the September 15th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $26.13 on Friday. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HSBC raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

