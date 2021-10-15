Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) in a note issued to investors on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,945. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO R Mark Adams sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $42,990.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $144,582.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,772 shares of company stock worth $2,994,892. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

