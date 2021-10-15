Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $9.10 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $367.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.69. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $86,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

