Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ACCYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. AlphaValue cut Accor to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, September 27th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Accor stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. 30,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,444. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49. Accor has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $8.68.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

