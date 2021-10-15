Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,047,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 174,829 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,667,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,325,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 350,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,845,000 after purchasing an additional 29,572 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Accenture by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,436 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.70. 72,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,708. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.75. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $212.45 and a 1-year high of $345.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.42.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

