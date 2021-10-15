Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 29th

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $4.21 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $4.61.
About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.