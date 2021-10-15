AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $14.32 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for AbbVie in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $14.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.26. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2023 earnings at $12.52 EPS.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $108.91 on Thursday. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company has a market capitalization of $192.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.