AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.16.

SKFRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.23. 40,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.37. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

