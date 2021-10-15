Aave Trading 7.2% Lower This Week (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, Aave has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Aave coin can now be bought for about $298.56 or 0.00503312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market capitalization of $3.95 billion and approximately $287.78 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00044688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.16 or 0.00216057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00095014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Aave Profile

AAVE is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,213,466 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

