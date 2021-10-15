90,057 Shares in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alkermes by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,008,000 after buying an additional 558,943 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,657,000 after buying an additional 3,654,863 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

