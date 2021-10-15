$8.85 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will announce sales of $8.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $8.90 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $9.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.01%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 97.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 55,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 110,751 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PROV traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,992. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $125.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

