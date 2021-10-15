$64.16 Million in Sales Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will post $64.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.10 million and the highest is $64.22 million. ZIX posted sales of $54.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year sales of $253.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.60 million to $253.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $286.57 million, with estimates ranging from $283.44 million to $289.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZIXI. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of ZIXI stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 390,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,469. The firm has a market cap of $432.56 million, a P/E ratio of -22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. ZIX has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 284.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ZIX by 59.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX in the second quarter worth $62,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ZIX in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

