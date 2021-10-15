$6.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to announce earnings of $6.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.74 and the lowest is $5.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings of $3.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $25.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.82 to $26.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $33.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.76 to $36.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,882.57.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,003 shares of company stock valued at $57,382,197. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,491,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 60.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,841.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,878.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,632.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.