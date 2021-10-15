57,300 Shares in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Tastemaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $18,102,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $11,688,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $10,228,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $8,561,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,870,000. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMKR opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.