$54.88 Million in Sales Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to post sales of $54.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.40 million and the highest is $58.15 million. Open Lending posted sales of $29.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year sales of $219.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.70 million to $229.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $292.99 million, with estimates ranging from $261.30 million to $319.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

Shares of Open Lending stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.98. 12,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,390. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Open Lending has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $44.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $10,513,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,291,626 shares of company stock worth $43,846,642. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Open Lending by 464.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 1,492.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,303 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $46,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

