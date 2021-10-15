$440.61 Million in Sales Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will post sales of $440.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $437.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $444.36 million. Lumentum reported sales of $452.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,759 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,327,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7,429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after acquiring an additional 610,286 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,429,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,380 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LITE opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.94. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

