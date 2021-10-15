$4.73 Million in Sales Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will announce sales of $4.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $26.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 82.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $37.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.64 million to $59.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $63.27 million, with estimates ranging from $45.56 million to $72.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTHX stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,485. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $544.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

