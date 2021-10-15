-$4.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will announce earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.04). Novavax reported earnings of ($3.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of ($8.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.63) to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $32.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $46.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.43, for a total value of $518,970.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,908.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $7,544,328.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,473 shares of company stock worth $36,129,836 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Novavax by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVAX traded down $9.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.59. The company had a trading volume of 104,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,317. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.06. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

