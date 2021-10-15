3,850 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after buying an additional 4,232,707 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6,315.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,349 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,983,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,646,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 466.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

