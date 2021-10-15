3,445 Shares in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $38.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68.

