$34.47 Million in Sales Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will post $34.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.25 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $29.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $135.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.45 million to $138.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $156.35 million, with estimates ranging from $148.51 million to $164.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPRX shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $52,808.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $444,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 821,724 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,785.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,276 shares of company stock worth $1,827,885 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 214,455 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,856. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $620.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.34.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

